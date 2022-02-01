Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,317 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.61. The stock had a trading volume of 32,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,157. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average of $116.36.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

