Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 437 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,714.00. 18,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,154. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,850.93 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,833.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,827.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $138,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total value of $8,748,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,903 shares of company stock valued at $417,746,507. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

