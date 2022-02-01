Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Forward Air worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,917,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,612,000 after acquiring an additional 91,454 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,159,000 after acquiring an additional 130,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after acquiring an additional 20,594 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,827,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $106.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $70.93 and a 52-week high of $125.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.57.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

