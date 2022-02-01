Fractal (FCL) Market Cap Hits $1.31 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. Fractal has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $62,191.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fractal has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for $0.0788 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.52 or 0.07183224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,698.29 or 0.99937490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00053909 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

