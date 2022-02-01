Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.08

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 23408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 113.60 and a current ratio of 113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (Capstead) operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Capstead earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

