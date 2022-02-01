Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BEN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,914,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,541. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Franklin Resources worth $84,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

