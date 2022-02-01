Frax (FRAX) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $17.47 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.36 or 0.07181363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,581.64 or 0.99903577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00053805 BTC.

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,639,042,158 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

