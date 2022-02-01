Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) & Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Head to Head Comparison

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Lumen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 71.86% -1,719.60% 29.36% Lumen Technologies -3.83% 17.98% 3.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Frontier Communications Parent and Lumen Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 1 0 4 1 2.83 Lumen Technologies 1 2 0 0 1.67

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.41%. Lumen Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.99%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Lumen Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Lumen Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $7.16 billion 0.94 -$402.00 million N/A N/A Lumen Technologies $20.71 billion 0.62 -$1.23 billion ($0.71) -17.72

Frontier Communications Parent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lumen Technologies.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Lumen Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer. The International and Global Accounts Management segment offers products to Europe Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The Enterprise segment includes products and services to large and regional domestic and global enterprises, as well as the public sector, which includes the U.S. Federal Government, state and local governments, and research and education institutions. The Small and Medium Business segment products and services to small and medium businesses directly and through indirect channel partners. The Wholesale segment covers a range of other communication providers across the wireline, wireless, cable, voice and data center sectors. The Consumer Segment caters to residential customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Monroe, LA.

