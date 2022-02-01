Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,734 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Frontline worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 11.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

FRO stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. Frontline Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

