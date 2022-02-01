FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Shares Down 2.2%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 118,777 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 117,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FSD Pharma stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of FSD Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

