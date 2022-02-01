Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $177,594.78 and approximately $992.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00052737 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.69 or 0.07171400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00052762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,598.48 or 0.99796649 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00053251 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,226,731 coins and its circulating supply is 922,875 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

