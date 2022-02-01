FUNToken Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.48 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. FUNToken has a market cap of $107.64 million and $3.48 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00044010 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00116526 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

