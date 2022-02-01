Fuse Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.37 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00002002 BTC on exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $42.92 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00050924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,787.33 or 0.07156569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,940.15 or 0.99980409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00051647 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00053852 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

