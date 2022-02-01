FUZE Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47,426.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $27,301.93 and $47,426.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for $36.17 or 0.00093089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00050713 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,788.41 or 0.07176533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,741.56 or 0.99709024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00051987 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00053957 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 755 coins. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token

FUZE Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

