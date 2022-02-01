G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB) Shares Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,853 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 5.46% of G Squared Ascend II worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSQB opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. G Squared Ascend II Inc has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80.

G Squared Ascend II Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G Squared Ascend II Inc is based in Chicago, Illinois.

