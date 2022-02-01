GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 62,326 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,326 shares during the period. Nuance Communications accounts for about 3.6% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.17% of Nuance Communications worth $29,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,077,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 139,988 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $7,755,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,410,517 shares of company stock valued at $77,654,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.11. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

