Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Waste Connections worth $31,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $124.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $138.82.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

