Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,717,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 3.23% of Kaman worth $32,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kaman by 47.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Kaman in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78. Kaman Co. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $58.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 363.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 727.34%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

