Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.18% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $26,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

IPG stock opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

