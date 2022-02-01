Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.21% of Essential Utilities worth $24,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

WTRG opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

