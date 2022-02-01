Gabelli Funds LLC Has $23.21 Million Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,224,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Alamos Gold worth $23,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $102,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 47.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 17.6% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGI opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.39.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

