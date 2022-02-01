Gabelli Funds LLC Has $25.18 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Henry Schein worth $25,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average is $76.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.