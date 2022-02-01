Gabelli Funds LLC Has $25.53 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $25,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBHS. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

FBHS opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average is $99.45. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

