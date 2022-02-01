Gabelli Funds LLC Has $26.82 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.08% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $26,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $42,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADM opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.18 and a 12-month high of $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

