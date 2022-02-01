Gabelli Funds LLC Has $31.08 Million Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,588,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 4.38% of Myers Industries worth $31,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 90,636.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,911 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 1,072.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 439,062 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,932,000 after purchasing an additional 236,933 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 32.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 64,582 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,244,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $102,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $654.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

