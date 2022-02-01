Gabelli Funds LLC Has $31.86 Million Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Energizer worth $31,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ENR stock opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

