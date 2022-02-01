Gabelli Funds LLC Has $36.52 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,916 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $36,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after buying an additional 117,132 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 94,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BMY stock opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.00%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

