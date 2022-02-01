Gabelli Funds LLC Has $40.54 Million Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,699 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of IHS Markit worth $40,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.80.

Shares of INFO opened at $116.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $135.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.89 and a 200-day moving average of $123.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

