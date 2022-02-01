Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,225 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.12% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $27,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.35.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,101,410.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 1,591,191 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $113,897,451.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,161,156 shares of company stock valued at $969,428,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

