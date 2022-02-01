Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.49% of Sterling Bancorp worth $23,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,635 shares of company stock worth $1,669,994. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

