Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 18,582 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $25,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after acquiring an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 359.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 22.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 841,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $281.00 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.97. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,996,043 shares of company stock worth $695,326,625. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

