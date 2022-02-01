Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 3.16% of Gorman-Rupp worth $29,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth approximately $41,690,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,745,000 after purchasing an additional 144,222 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 76,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $102.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.13%.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

