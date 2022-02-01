Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 14,981 Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,981 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 5.40% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $38,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 47.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INDT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Aegis initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $82.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.69.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -23.79%.

In other INDUS Realty Trust news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.98 per share, for a total transaction of $464,923.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 111,147 shares of company stock worth $8,467,217. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

