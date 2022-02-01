Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 935,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.24% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $29,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

