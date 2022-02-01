Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 110,379 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,379 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 8.79% of Tredegar worth $36,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TG. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 28.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 106,457.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.64. Tredegar Co. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $396.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.91 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 33.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Tredegar’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

