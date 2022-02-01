Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 29,430 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,430 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.05% of AMC Networks worth $20,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 11.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AMC Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 203.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.07.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.