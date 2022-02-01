Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 47,472 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,472 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.80% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $33,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAIN stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $48.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

