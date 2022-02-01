Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,844 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.92% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $31,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,908,000 after buying an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 65.1% in the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,163,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after buying an additional 853,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after buying an additional 30,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,236,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BATRK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of BATRK opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.