Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,255 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.47% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $32,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 314.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 45.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 51,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 486.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 61,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

