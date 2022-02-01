Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.39% of ITT worth $28,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ITT by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.96. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $74.94 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

