Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 637,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,450 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.19% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $30,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,548,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,722,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,259,000 after buying an additional 154,676 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 446,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after buying an additional 159,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amia Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.9% during the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 629,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after buying an additional 192,046 shares during the last quarter. 28.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSXMA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

LSXMA opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

