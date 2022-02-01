Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Position in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,252 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 15.10% of Strattec Security worth $23,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 48.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 4.2% in the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Strattec Security news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $33,174.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. Strattec Security Co. has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $67.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

