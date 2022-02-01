Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $20.69 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.09% of FOX worth $20,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in FOX by 230.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 144,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 101,133 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in FOX by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 43,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. Fox Co. has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.