Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $21.64 Million Stock Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,932 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.43% of Terminix Global worth $21,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,896,000 after purchasing an additional 157,518 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,460,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,536,000 after purchasing an additional 108,161 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 12.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 8,018.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMX. Robert W. Baird cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of TMX stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.77. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $53.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.