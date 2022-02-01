Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $21.80 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $21,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 289.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 57.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $189.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.37 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,539 shares of company stock worth $12,499,836 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

