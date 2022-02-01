Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $21 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $20,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.77.

Shares of LHX opened at $209.29 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.15 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.97 and a 200-day moving average of $223.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

