Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $24.32 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.07% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $24,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Argus increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

