Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $26.21 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.20% of J. M. Smucker worth $26,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,987,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after buying an additional 108,074 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SJM opened at $140.58 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $111.59 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

