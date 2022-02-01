Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $28.53 Million Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,587 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.16% of AZZ worth $28,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AZZ by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZZ opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.38. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

