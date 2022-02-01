Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $32.11 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.16% of MGM Resorts International worth $32,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.81.

NYSE MGM opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 2.39. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

